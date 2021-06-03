State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 2:48 p.m. May 25 to 2513 Brown Ave. in Hempfield Township regarding a report of a stolen sentry safe. This investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report Aaron Kurtz, 30, of Irwin was arrested on drug possession charges after troopers were dispatched to Live! Casino in Hempfield Township around 10:23 a.m. May 23 regarding a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the parking lot/property. Troopers found various drug paraphernalia, pills, suspected methamphetamine and 103 stamp bags. Kurtz was housed at Westmoreland County Prison. Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Anthony Bompiani.
State police at Greensburg report a pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township around 3:35 p.m. May 27. As a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Paul E. Piper, 77, of Latrobe was attempting to pull into a loading area, Robin L. Jellison, 51, of Latrobe was loading boxes into the back of her vehicle that was parked in the loading area. The Toyota failed to come to a stop and struck Jelison, who was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with possible minor injuries.
State police at Greensburg report a 20-year-old Jeannette man, a 70-year-old Hannastown woman and an 18-year-old Hannastown woman were cited for harassment after troopers were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. May 21 to the 500 block of Baughman Avenue in Hempfield Township for the report of a physical domestic incident. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a man and woman had been arguing and made physical contact with each other. Following the incident, another woman arrived on scene, which eventually led to physical contact between her and the man. Minor injuries were observed to all parties on scene. Police did not disclose the names of those involved. Citations for harassment were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.
