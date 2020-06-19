State police at Indiana report charges are pending after troopers allegedly discovered several pieces of drug paraphernalia while searching a 2011 Mazda CX7 on North 8th Street in Indiana around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
State police at Indiana report a 68-year-old Indiana man was allegedly held at gunpoint by an unnamed suspect after the suspect asked him for a ride from Indiana to the Hunker/New Stanton area around 10 a.m. Monday, June 15. According to police, while in transit, the suspect brandished a firearm and forced the victim to remove money from a personal bank account. Additional crimes occurred following the incident over the next 24 hours in various areas of Westmoreland County, police allege.
State police at Indiana report a 31-year-old New Florence man was arrested after allegedly striking a 24-year-old New Florence woman in the face with a closed fist during an incident around 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, on Route 119 in Center Township.
State police at Indiana report Dominique Bean, 25, of Harrisburg was accused of harassment following an alleged physical altercation with a 22-year-old New Florence woman on Climax Road in West Wheatfield Township around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Kiski Valley report Nicholas Adam Levendosky, 30, of Derry was cited for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing after allegedly kicking a board in the doorway of a mobile home at Superior Mobile Home Park in Derry Township around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and then entered the mobile home, which was marked with “No Trespassing,” in spray paint.
State police at Kiski Valley report Jack J. Findle, 25, of Jeannette was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with suspected serious injuries after the 2013 Kawasaki Vulcan he was driving north on Route 981 near Latrobe-Derry Road in Derry Township crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2001 Honda Odyssey driven by Kathleen E. Hancock, 65, of Derry head-on around 1:52 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Findle, who was wearing a helmet according to police, was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Indiana report a 68-year-old Bolivar man was accused of harassment after allegedly becoming angry an employee at the Advance Auto Parts store on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township gave him the wrong part and shoved the transmission pan back at the 37-year-old Indiana man, injuring the employee’s left hand around 10:06 a.m. June 9.
State police at Kiski Valley report Dakota Marche, 18, and Crystal Dickant-Marche, 40, were accused of harassment following an alleged incident on the 2100 block of Walnut Drive in Derry Township around 11:08 a.m. June 7.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a report that a 22-year-old woman was the victim of an indecent assault near the intersection of Slag Road and Dogwood Street in Derry Township around 1 p.m. June 6.
