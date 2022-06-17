Receiving stolen property reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a case of receiving stolen property May 7 at 10:19 a.m. at a location along Lattanzio Road and Freddie Road in Derry Township. According to the report, the defendant is 54-year-old Ronald Milliron of Latrobe. The victim is 71-year-old Gerald Haase of Latrobe. PSP Kiski Valley responded to the above location for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen. The operator was arrested for receiving stolen property.
SUV strikes barrier on Route 30
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 15 at 6:57 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Route 30 and struck the jersey barrier in the center of the roadway, causing minor damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The Jeep stopped in the Barnes and Noble parking lot. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
One-vehicle crash on Weavers Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 15 at 4 p.m. on Weavers Road, north of Slater Lane, in Unity Township. According to the report, 63-year-old Jean R. Kern of Greensburg, was operating a 2012 Jeep Liberty west in the vicinity of 205 Weavers Road. Kern was attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then continued up the embankment before striking a tree and coming to a position of uncontrolled final rest. PSP suspected minor injuries, however, Kerns reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene. There were no witnesses.
Drugs discovered during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report initiating a traffic stop June 10 at 10:43 a.m. at the intersection of West Byers Avenue and North Center Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, Matthew McCulley, 42, of Jeannette, was found to be driving with a DUI suspended license. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. McCulley was taken into custody and transported to PSP Greensburg to be processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10. The vehicle involved was a 2015 Volkswagen Passat.
