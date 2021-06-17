State police at Greensburg report Jesse R. Hornbeck, 33, of Hopwood was flown to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of suspected serious injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle crash around 4:45 p.m. May 22 along Route 119 in Hempfield Township. Police said Hornbeck was traveling northbound behind two friends also on motorcycles when he passed them in the right lane. When he re-entered the left lane, he lost traction with his rear wheel, hit the center concrete barrier and fell off the motorcycle, sliding approximately 20 feet before coming to final rest.
State police at Kiski Valley report John H. Hart, 48, of Latrobe was charged with DUI and other traffic-related offenses through the office of Magisterial District Justice Mark Bilik following a one-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. April 18 along Route 982 in Derry Township. Police said Hart was traveling northbound when he lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado and exited the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Hart was observed fleeing the scene on foot toward his residence a short distance from the crash. Police made contact with Hart, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and incapable of driving.
State police at Kiski Valley report an undisclosed driver of a 2018 Ford Ecosport was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for an unknown medical issue after she struck a fire hydrant on the west side of Route 982 in Derry Township while making a turn around 7:18 p.m. June 1.
State police at Kiski Valley report Tina Rose, 40, of Blairsville was charged with interference with child custody and disorderly conduct through the office of Magisterial District Justice Mark Bilik’s office after troopers investigated an incident where Rose permitted a 15-year-old Derry boy to hide at her residence for the second time when the juvenile was missing from his residence and did not attend school. Police formally notified Rose that the juvenile was not permitted at her residence per the boy’s parent due to concerns of lack of supervision and illicit drug use.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when James V. Comunal, 32, of Jeannette lost control of his 2006 Jeep Commander while making a left curve along Whigham Road in Hempfield Township and exited the west side, striking a utility pole with his front right fender around 6 p.m. May 18.
