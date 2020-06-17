State police at Kiski Valley report one person was injured when a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Mark L. Sprock, 61, of Irwin rear-ended a 2001 Chevrolet CK 1500 driven by Michelle B. Reffo, 65, of Derry as it was stopped on Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township waiting to turn left into a driveway around 7:31 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Sprock did not see the the truck stopped in front of him because of the glare of the sun, police said. Reffo was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for a suspected minor injury and Sprock was not injured, according to police. Sprock was cited for failing to obey traffic control devices.