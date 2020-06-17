State police at Kiski Valley report one person was injured when a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Mark L. Sprock, 61, of Irwin rear-ended a 2001 Chevrolet CK 1500 driven by Michelle B. Reffo, 65, of Derry as it was stopped on Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township waiting to turn left into a driveway around 7:31 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Sprock did not see the the truck stopped in front of him because of the glare of the sun, police said. Reffo was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for a suspected minor injury and Sprock was not injured, according to police. Sprock was cited for failing to obey traffic control devices.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Karley Owens' senior swim season at Cal U her best yet
- PennDOT portion of upgrades to Latrobe intersections underway
- Steelers will not hold 'Friday Night Lights' in Latrobe this year
- Latrobe 4th of July Celebration organizers encourage residents to "Get Your 4th On"
- Holy Family pastor's retirement among pastoral appointments announced by diocese
- Young writer’s poetry and essays reflect on ordinary life
- Ulery helps Derry edge out Latrobe, 3-2
- Valley Dairy in downtown Latrobe permanently closes its doors
- Derry man arrested after search yields 13 pounds of pot
- Lincoln Highway SupperMarket set to reopen June 17
Most Popular
Articles
- Valley Dairy in downtown Latrobe permanently closes its doors
- Woman accused of attempting to headbutt Latrobe police chief during arrest
- PLCB issues guidance regarding green phase of COVID-19 recovery
- Latrobe Art Center holds first virtual show
- Unity Twp. approves site plans for Dollar General, Airpark building and others
- Wolf asks Pennsylvania Supreme Court to uphold shutdown
- Cooperstown comes alive late, defeats Bardine's in Teener
- Lincoln Highway SupperMarket set to reopen June 17
- Fort Ligonier Days fate still in limbo
- Protesters gather for ‘peaceful march’ in downtown Latrobe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented