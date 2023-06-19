Resident fails to return to Adelphoi

State police at Greensburg report investigating an Adelphoi runaway which was reported June 15 at 10:30 p.m. According to the report, 18-year-old Malique Taylor-McNary of Latrobe was court ordered through Allegheny County Juvenile Probation to reside at Adelphoi and failed to return after working his shift at Applebee’s in Hempfield Township. The whereabouts of Taylor-McNary are unknown at this point. PSP Greensburg is still investigating the incident.