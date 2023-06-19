Resident fails to return to Adelphoi
State police at Greensburg report investigating an Adelphoi runaway which was reported June 15 at 10:30 p.m. According to the report, 18-year-old Malique Taylor-McNary of Latrobe was court ordered through Allegheny County Juvenile Probation to reside at Adelphoi and failed to return after working his shift at Applebee’s in Hempfield Township. The whereabouts of Taylor-McNary are unknown at this point. PSP Greensburg is still investigating the incident.
Upcoming DUI checkpoint announced
In an effort to decrease the incidence of injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A — Greensburg will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint between Saturday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 4, within Westmoreland County. There also will be roving enforcement efforts conducted throughout the month.
One-vehicle crash on Route 31
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 23 at 11:53 p.m. in the vicinity of 2853 state Route 31, Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Timothy T. Bradley of Uniontown was traveling east on Route 31 while operating a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. The vehicle left the south side of Route 31 – just after its intersection with Rough Road – and struck a utility pole. The vehicle rotated clockwise, overturned, and came to final rest on the south side of Route 31, facing north. Minor injuries were reported. Bradley showed signs of impairment. He was transported via Kecksburg Rescue Squad to Independence Health System Frick Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Car strikes ditch in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 10 at 12:03 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road north of Mustang Lane in Unity Township. According to the report, 64-year-old Joan B. Mott of Latrobe was operating a 2021 Honda Civic in the southbound lane of Mount Pleasant Road and negotiating a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway before driving into and striking a ditch, where it came to final rest.
Harassment reported in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations stemming from an incident that occurred June 15 at 12:36 a.m. at an Arona Road location in New Stanton. According to the report, a known 37-year-old New Stanton male shoved a known 33-year-old New Stanton female, and was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
ChildLine reports investigated
State police at Kiski Valley report receiving two ChildLine reports stemming from alleged incidents at Cove PREP, 310 Grove Road, Derry Township. The first report, regarding an alleged incident that occurred May 26 at 12:43 a.m., claimed a staff member “improperly restrained a resident,” a 15-year-old Torrance male. After further investigation, it was discovered that nothing criminal occurred. In a separate incident that reportedly occurred March 28 at 9:14 a.m., PSP Kiski Valley received a ChildLine requesting an investigation into an allegation regarding endangering the welfare of children at Cove PREP. After further investigation, it was determined that this allegation was false and no evidence indicates any criminal acts or wrongdoing. A public information release report filed June 14 by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify any accusers.
