Name released in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 13 at 8:13 a.m. in the vicinity of 1998 state Route 981 in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 52-year-old Robert S. Baden of New Alexandria. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Peterbilt tri-axle operated by 54-year-old Kenneth E. Jones of Forestville. According to the report, the crash occurred just south of Wonderwall Lane. Unit No. 1, while traveling south, crossed the double yellow line, continued south in the northbound lane and struck unit No. 2. Baden had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to UPMC Presbyterian with suspected serious injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by New Alexandria Fire Department, Bradenville Fire Department and Watts Towing. This crash is still under investigation.
Juvenile runaway reportedState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a missing person case June 14 at 6:48 p.m. at 1127 Village Way, Unity Township. According to the report, a juvenile fled on foot from his placement at Adelphoi Village. The 16-year-old white male is listed a 5’10”, buzz hair, two diamond studded earrings, nose ring, dressed in a red sweatshirt, white T-shirt, red shorts and tennis shoes. If seen, please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Trail camera destroyed in fightState police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations June 7 at 9 a.m. at a location along Ligonier Street in Derry Township. According to the report, 57-year-old Kevin Gaudino of Latrobe struck a known 44-year-old male Latrobe resident on the right eye and destroyed a trail camera. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-08. The trail camera is valued at $150.
No injuries in Salem Twp. crashState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 9 at 3:54 p.m. on state Route 66, north of Thorne Run Road, in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Toyota Tacoma operated by 57-year-old Terry L. Sadler of Delmont. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Subaru WRX/STI operated by 33-year-old Christopher J. Groft of Blairsville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was slowing down and/or stopped on state Route 66 for a vehicle turning left. Unit No. 2 could not stop in time and struck unit No. 1 on the rear end. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured.
