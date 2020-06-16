State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven south on Strong Road in Black Lick Township by Ronald E. Bopp, 40, of New Alexandria crossed the northbound lane and struck a utility pole, then rotated and rolled over before coming to rest facing north around 2:41 p.m. Friday, June 12. Bopp was cited for tire equipment and traction surfaces.
State police at Greensburg report Anthony Sandor, 28, of Greensburg was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2009 Dodge Caravan near the intersection of East Pittsburgh Street and Arch Avenue in Greensburg around 2:50 a.m. May 30.
State police at Greensburg report Austin Sleasman, 26, of Central City was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2005 Mazda 6 near the intersection of Route 30 and Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township around 2:46 a.m. May 29.
State police at Greensburg report Damon Moffa, 20, of Greensburg was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on a 2018 Subaru WRX near the intersection of South Hamilton Avenue and Stone Street in Greensburg around 12:32 p.m. May 20.
State police at Greensburg report Samuel Crosby, 37, of Jeannette was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2003 Cadillac STS near the intersection of Willow Crossing Road and Umbar Lane in Hempfield Township around 6:48 p.m. May 18. According to police, Crosby attempted to discard a baggie of controlled substances that were recovered from the scene.
