PSP: Injuries reported in East Huntingdon Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 1 at 12:04 p.m. on Old Highway 119 east of Technology Drive in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Toyota Prius operated by 21-year-old Katy J. Sprinkle of Scottdale. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Subaru Legacy operated by 53-year-old Shawn M. Wallace of Scottdale. The crash occurred while unit No. 1 was attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot of Intervala off of Old Route 119 in East Huntingdon Township. Unit No. 2 was traveling southbound on Old Route 119. Unit No. 1 was in the left turn lane and came to a complete stop. Unit No. 1 then attempted to make a left turn while unit No. 2 was approaching. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1 in the southbound lane. Both vehicles came to final rest in the northbound lane. Both drivers reported minor injuries and were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Frick Hospital. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Four vehicles involved in DUI crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a four-vehicle DUI crash that occurred June 2 at 4:29 p.m. on state Route 982 near Dixon Street in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Honda Accord operated by 52-year-old Joseph R. DeWitt of Canonsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2012 Ford Mustang operated by 26-year-old Gaige R. Crain of Youngstown. Unit No. 3 was a 2022 Ram 1500, which was parked at the time of the incident, and unit No. 4 was a 2012 Nissan Xterra, which also was parked. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 and unit No. 2 were traveling south on Route 982. Unit No. 1 was traveling at excessive speeds and was unable to avoid striking the rear end of unit No. 2, which was traveling in front of unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 then traveled off of the roadway, entered an adjacent parking lot and struck unit No. 3, which was parked and unattended. Unit No. 1 pushed unit No. 3 into unit No. 4, which was parked and unattended, before coming to final rest in contact with unit No. 3 and unit No. 4. Unit No. 3 had a lawnmower in its bed, which when unit No. 3 was struck, projected out of the bed and struck unit No. 4’s hood. Unit No. 1 was inoperable and removed from the scene by Danser’s Towing. DeWitt was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to PSP Greensburg for chemical breath testing.
Vehicle strikes mailbox, utility pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 2 at 3 a.m. on state Route 136 in Sewickley Township, in the vicinity of the 1400 block of Greensburg Pike. According to the report, 27-year-old Christopher A. Fox of Yukon was operating a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer east on Route 136 when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the oncoming travel lane, then exited the westbound lane and struck a mailbox located at 1420 Greensburg Pike. After initial impact with the mailbox, the vehicle then struck a West Penn Power utility pole. After striking the pole, the vehicle nose-dived into a ditch and came to final rest facing east.
PFA violation reported in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a PFA violation that occurred May 23 at 7:57 p.m. at a Radebaugh Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the PFA was assumed valid and confirmed that it was served by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. Upon PSP arrival, troopers observed a 44-year-old Jeannette male in the driveway of the residence. He acknowledged that he was served the PFA and refused to leave. He passively resisted arrest by placing his hands under his body, and was subsequently placed in handcuffs and transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment. The victim is listed as a known 82-year-old Jeannette male. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify either party.
ID theft investigated
State police at Greensburg report investigating ID theft that occurred June 12 at 8:26 p.m. at a Maple Street location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, PSP responded to the location for a fraudulent credit card account. The victim, a known 32-year-old Rillton female, already closed the account and needed an incident number for the bank. The victim did not sustain any financial loss from the incident.
No injuries in Unity Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 7 at 6:42 a.m. on Marguerite Road south of Alpine Hill Lane in Unity Township. According to the report, 23-year-old Bryan M. Smith of Latrobe was operating a 2002 Dodge Dakota south on Marguerite Road and failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle went over an embankment and rolled over. No injuries were reported.
