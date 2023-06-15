PSP: Injuries reported in East Huntingdon Township crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 1 at 12:04 p.m. on Old Highway 119 east of Technology Drive in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Toyota Prius operated by 21-year-old Katy J. Sprinkle of Scottdale. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Subaru Legacy operated by 53-year-old Shawn M. Wallace of Scottdale. The crash occurred while unit No. 1 was attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot of Intervala off of Old Route 119 in East Huntingdon Township. Unit No. 2 was traveling southbound on Old Route 119. Unit No. 1 was in the left turn lane and came to a complete stop. Unit No. 1 then attempted to make a left turn while unit No. 2 was approaching. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1 in the southbound lane. Both vehicles came to final rest in the northbound lane. Both drivers reported minor injuries and were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Frick Hospital. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.