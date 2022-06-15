No injuries in Mt. Pleasant Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash May 29 at 7:28 p.m. on Calumet Mammoth Park Road, south of Hill Churches Road, in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2009 Pontiac G6 operated by 25-year-old Johnathan L. Sanners of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Buick Encore operated by 35-year-old Jonathan C. Keslar of Greensburg. The crash occurred at the intersection of Calumet Mammoth Park Road and Holly Place Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling north from Holly Place Road to Hill Churches Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling west on Calumet Mammoth Park Road. Unit No. 1 entered the lane of travel of unit No. 2, impacting unit No. 1 on the rear passenger side fender. No injuries were reported in this crash. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Sanners was charged with careless driving.
Harassment reported in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations May 26 at 7:07 p.m. at a location along Tillbrook Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 23-year-old Ruffs Dale female and 34-year-old Irwin female entered a mutual shoving match during a verbal argument. A 2-year-old Irwin male is listed as a victim on a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. Identities were not provided.
Troopers investigate alleged harassment
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations June 12 at 11:02 a.m. at a location along School Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 26-year-old Irwin female. The defendant is a known 37-year-old Irwin male. Identities were not provided in a PSP Greensburg public information release report.
Irwin man facing harassment charges
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations May 27 at 3:03 p.m. at a location along Highland Avenue in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 38-year-old Irwin female entered a verbal argument with a known 62-year-old Irwin male, which resulted in the male grabbing the female’s right wrist, causing redness and reported slight pain to the affected area. Identities were not provided in a PSP Greensburg public information release report.
Theft by deception
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception April 4 at 8:58 p.m. at a location along Windsor Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 61-year-old Irwin female reported being defrauded by unknown actor(s) posing as the victim’s aunt requesting financial help via Facebook Messenger. The gift card scam cost the victim $820.85.
