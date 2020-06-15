State police at Kiski Valley report troopers opened an investigation into a report of sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl at Superior Mobile Home Park in Derry Township around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Greensburg report Michael Carvell, 32, of Johnstown was charged with harassment after allegedly getting into an altercation with a 32-year-old Seward woman at a home on the 100 block of Kuvinka Avenue in St. Clair Township around 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, breaking the woman’s television and shoving her before going outside and causing a disturbance by yelling for the woman.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to Greengate Centre Circle in Hempfield Township to investigate the alleged theft of a green iPhone 11 Pro at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. After further investigation, police determined the phone was stolen during the shipping process.
Commented