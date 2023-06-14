Vehicle strikes deer in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 7 at 8:15 p.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with Porter Run Road in Salem Township. According to the report, the crash occurred as 66-year-old Eric J. Steele of Jeannette was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Route 819 and struck a deer while negotiating a right curve in the roadway. After striking the deer, Steele laid the motorcycle down on its right side and came to final rest off the northbound lane shoulder of the roadway. Steele was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes and Slickville volunteer fire departments.
