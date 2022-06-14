Driver injured in head-on crash with garbage truck
Emergency personnel report responding Monday morning to a two-vehicle crash on state Route 981 in Derry Township. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wonderwall Drive and state Route 981. At least one driver was extricated from the crash and transported via medical helicopter to an undisclosed medical facility. State police and Mutual Aid Ambulance were assisted at the scene by firefighting units from Bradenville, New Alexandria, Crabtree and Tunnelton.
Coroner’s office investigating fatal crash in South Huntingdon Twp.
State police at Belle Vernon and the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 11 at 10:45 p.m. near 168 Sherbondy Road in South Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Brandon G. Detman of Fitz Henry Road, South Huntingdon Township, was driving a Ford Fusion east on Sherbondy Road when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and struck a tree. Deputy Coroner Cara L. Shaffer pronounced Detman dead at the scene at 1:06 a.m. June 12. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident and the coroner’s office public information report indicated Detman was not utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
PSP investigating fraudulent account
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception (ID theft) June 11 at 9:19 a.m. at a Beaver Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 49-year-old female Jeannette resident reported receiving email notification from Wood Forest Bank regarding a fraudulent checking account opened in the victim’s name.
Crash on Herminie West Newton Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash June 10 at 7:59 p.m. in the vicinity of 1537 Herminie West Newton Road, Sewickley Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 39-year-old Daniel L. Painter of West Newton. Unit No. 2 was a 2006 Nissan Frontier and unit No. 3 was a 2003 Hyundai Elantra. The three-vehicle crash occurred on Herminie West Newton Road prior to its intersection with Church Street. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on Herminie West Newton Road approaching its intersection with Church Street. Unit No. 2 was legally parked off the roadway facing east on Herminie West Newton Road. Unit No. 3 was legally parked off the roadway facing north on Herminie West Newton Road. Painter swerved the truck off the roadway for unknown reasons/physical condition and subsequently struck unit No. 2 head-on. Unit No. 2 subsequently struck unit No. 3 on the passenger side front fender with its rear end. There were no injuries and no witnesses.
Shoplifting reported at Dollar General
State police at Greensburg report investigating alleged retail theft/shoplifting at Dollar General along West Pennsylvania Avenue, New Stanton. According to the report, the store manager related to troopers that she believes a known female has been stealing several items valued at approximately $32 on separate dates from Feb. 1-20 while investigating a separate incident.
Troopers respond to domestic incident
State police at Kiski Valley report responding to a domestic incident June 12 at 1:10 p.m. at a location along Apache Lane in Bell Township. According to the report, parties involved were a 44-year-old male and 18-year-old male, both of Apollo. The incident between the father and son occurred as each party subjected the other to physical contact by shoving, grabbing and holding. Charges are pending at Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05.
