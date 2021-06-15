Latrobe police report Pam S. Capuano, 55, of Latrobe was arrested for suspicion of DUI after police observed Capuano’s vehicle traveling without its headlights on around midnight on June 7 in the 1600 block of Ligonier Street.
Latrobe police report Eric Newborn, 44, of Latrobe was arrested for suspicion of DUI after police performed a routine traffic stop on Newborn’s vehicle around 11:59 p.m. June 4 along Alexandria Street near its intersection with Washington Street.
Latrobe police report Tina Capasso, 39, of Unity Township was arrested for suspicion of DUI after police observed Capasso’s vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign posted at the corner of Cedar Street and Lincoln Avenue.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 4:20 p.m. May 27 to Lenhart Avenue in Hempfield Township for a 35-year-old Irwin woman’s report of a theft. Police said the victim related that someone took mail out of her mailbox and tore it up, including two birthday cards containing $70 in cash. A nearby business may have captured the incident on video, and police will keep the case open upon observing the video.
