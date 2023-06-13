Customer reports bank info compromised
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft that occurred June 10 at 3:39 p.m. in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 42-year-old Hornertown Road male resident told investigators that an unknown actor(s) compromised his Dollar Bank account information and electronically removed money from his account. The investigation is ongoing. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not list the amount of money stolen.
Latrobe man swindled out of funds
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception that occurred June 8 at 10:03 a.m. at a state Route 31 location in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, troopers investigated a theft-related incident where a 33-year-old Latrobe male victim was led to believe he was paying a monthly statement to a vendor when in fact he was not.
PSP investigating drug possession
State police at Greensburg report investigating a disturbance that occurred June 9 at 2:14 p.m. at the Budget Inn located along East Byers Avenue in New Stanton. Troopers observed David Waide Rundle in the parking lot and took him into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant. Rundle was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks to be processed before being transported to Westmoreland County Prison for his outstanding arrest warrant. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-10.
Counterfeit currency passed at Home Depot
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft that occurred June 7 at 7:16 p.m. at Home Depot, located along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, someone referred to as “Perez” unlawfully used 12 counterfeit $100 bills modeled after U.S. currency to purchase items from Home Depot. Management at Home Depot “refused to provide the counterfeit bills to troopers and requested no further police action be taken.” The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,200. A vehicle involved in the alleged incident was a Ford Explorer.
Driveway repair scam reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception that occurred June 6 at 6:21 p.m. at a Whitehead Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unidentified white male deceived a known 85-year-old Hempfield Township female into paying $2,720 for a fraudulent driveway repair scam.
Shoplifting at Walmart
State police at Greensburg report investigating shoplifting that occurred June 6 at 3:21 p.m. at Walmart in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 28-year-old Mount Braddock female was observed attempting to leave the store with $739.80 worth of merchandise, including an automatic vacuum cleaner ($296) and various items of food and clothing ($443.80). The known female then fled the scene in a 2007 Saturn. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the woman.
Vehicle strikes guide rail
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 8 at 9:09 a.m. on Guffey Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, 52-year-old Lance E. Olsen of Hutchinson was operating a 2012 Nissan Frontier north on Dick Station Road south of its intersection with Mars Hill Road. The Nissan proceeded through the Dick Station Road/Mars Hill Road intersection and onto Guffey Road before traveling off of the right side of the roadway, striking a guide rail. The vehicle continued traveling north approximately 60 feet before coming to final rest along the right side of the roadway, facing north. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front bumper and undercarriage area. Olsen was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by the Rillton Volunteer Fire Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mullaert’s Auto Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.