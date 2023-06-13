Customer reports bank info compromised

State police at Greensburg report investigating theft that occurred June 10 at 3:39 p.m. in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 42-year-old Hornertown Road male resident told investigators that an unknown actor(s) compromised his Dollar Bank account information and electronically removed money from his account. The investigation is ongoing. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not list the amount of money stolen.