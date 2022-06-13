One-vehicle crash on Route 982
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 8 at 8:48 p.m. on state Route 982, south of Beagle Lane, in Derry Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Joshua A. Roble of Latrobe, was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger on state Route 982 and was attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle left its lane of travel, struck an embankment along the southbound roadside, then traveled across the roadway and struck a second embankment along the northbound roadside. Roble was not injured. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, Roble was charged with failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed.
Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 8 at 4:02 p.m. in the vicinity of 5578 state Route 981, Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic operated by 92-year-old Eleanor M. Holt of Greensburg. A passenger in the vehicle was 36-year-old Zachary C. Holt of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Volkswagon Rabbit operated by 31-year-old Briana M. McGee of Latrobe. Unit No. 1 was traveling south on state Route 981 when it attempted to turn left across the roadway and into the driveway of 5578 state Route 981. Unit No. 2 was traveling north on state Route 981 when unit No. 1 pulled in front of unit No. 2. Unit No. 2’s front bumper area struck the passenger side door area of unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 came to final rest across the northbound lane of state Route 981 while unit No. 2 came to final rest in the front yard of 5578 state Route 981. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and both drivers suffered minor injuries. The passenger of unit No. 1 was not injured.
Crash reported on Beatty County Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 8 at 3:27 p.m. on Beatty County Road at its intersection with Beatty Village Road in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Beatty Village Road and failed to clear the intersection prior to entering Beatty County Road. A 2015 Land Rover F Pace, traveling north on Beatty County Road, was unable to avoid collision and struck the Honda’s driver side door with the Land Rover’s front end. Both vehicles were drivable and both drivers were cleared by emergency medical personnel. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Semi clips power line in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report a 2017 Volvo VNL semi cab struck a low-lying power line earlier this month. According to the report, the semi, operated by 67-year-old Jimmie M. Palmer of Neosho, Missouri, was traveling north on Baltzer Meyer Pike, Hempfield Township, and was unable to clear a low-lying West Penn Power line. The vehicle came to a stop near the area of impact with the power line.
