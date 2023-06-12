Youngwood home vandalized with eggs
State police at Greensburg report investigating vandalism that occurred sometime between 9 p.m. June 5 and 9 a.m. June 6 at a Sherwood Circle residence in Youngwood. According to the report, troopers responded for a report of vandalism as eggs had reportedly been thrown at the residence. An area canvas was conducted with negative results. Estimated damage is $25. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.