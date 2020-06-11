State police at Kiski Valley report Collin Quakenbush, 24, of Latrobe was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and eight traffic violations after troopers spotted a 2005 Hyundai Tucson traveling on Raymond Avenue in Derry Township around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. According to police, Quakenbush exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before a traffic stop could be initiated. Quakenbush was arraigned Thursday, June 11, before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 50-year-old Apollo man was taken into custody after police investigated an alleged retail theft at Naser Foods along Route 66 in Bell Township around 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report Jessica Hanning, 42, and Clayton Hanning, 45, both of Derry, were cited for harassment after Clayton Hanning allegedly arrived at a location near the intersection of Route 981 and Mitchell Drive in Derry Township and got into a confrontation with Jessica Hanning regarding a marital dispute and both parties began to push each other. Clayton Hanning left the scene following the altercation, police said.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 400 block of Herminie Road in Madison around 1:39 p.m. June 5. According to police, the suspect admitted to drinking prior to the crash and showed signs of impairment. The driver was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of a potential injury and submitted to a blood test, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a ChildLine referral alleging an 11-year-old boy was the victim of harassment on Georgina Drive in Derry Township around 1 p.m. May 20.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were requested to respond to the Lowe’s store on Hempfield Plaza Boulevard in Hempfield Township to investigate an alleged retail theft that occurred around 1:03 p.m. April 26. According to police, the items stolen included a Slinger 72-inch Fanimation Studio Collection fan valued at $299.98, a Hunter 54-inch brushed nickel LED fan valued at $149.98, a Project Course two-pack of 14-inch brushed nickel LED light valued at $69.98, a Bosch Bulldog Xtreme keyless rotary hammer valued at $159 and rodent repeller valued at $19.97. Police indicated a Ford F-150 XLT is believed to have been involved in the theft.
