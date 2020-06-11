State police at Greensburg report a 47-year-old Latrobe man was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after allegedly leaving the Walmart store on Colony Lane in Unity Township with multiple cases of soda and Red Bull energy drinks and a fan without scanning the items at a self-checkout kiosk around 1:58 p.m. Monday, June 8.
State police at Kiski Valley report Sandra L. Antonucci, 61, of Salina and Ashley Ann Claybourne, 36, of Avonmore were cited for harassment following an incident on the 200 block of Stewart Street in Bell Township around 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 8 during which Claybourne allegedly shoved and struck Antonucci and Antonucci allegedly intentionally spilled a drink on Claybourne.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after someone slashed all four tires of a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked in a driveway along Zellers Street in Hempfield Township between 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 and 7:50 a.m. Saturday, June 6. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Kiski Valley report a known actor stole two Twisted Tea beverages from a GetGo convenience store in Salem Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 5. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report between 10:20 p.m. Thursday, June 4 and 7 a.m. Friday, June 5, someone damaged the rear window of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with a rock as the vehicle was parked on the 2500 block of Suffolk Street in Hempfield Township. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Indiana report troopers allegedly seized stolen prescription pills and suboxone from Joshua Stiffler, 32, of Armagh as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of North Fourth Street and Shryock Avenue in Indiana around 5:25 p.m. June 1.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a location along Route 30 in Hempfield Township to investigate an alleged theft from a motor vehicle around 9:45 p.m. May 31. Troopers had a lead on a suspect, but the victim refused to prosecute, police said.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to the Lowe’s store on Hempfield Plaza Boulevard in Hempfield Township around 12:06 p.m. April 27 to investigate the alleged retail theft of wood valued at $119.36.
