State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Catherine M. Peters, 61, of Delmont backed out of a driveway on the 100 block of Sheffield Drive in Salem Township and struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue parked in an adjacent driveway, then drove off without notifying the owner of the other vehicle or leaving information around 1:01 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Peters was cited for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
State police at Greensburg report an 8-year-old Bolivar boy suffered a suspected minor injury when he possibly lost the brakes on his Kent Freestyle Chaos pedalcycle while heading toward the intersection of Fourth Street and Route 259 in Fairfield Township and entered the intersection without stopping at a posted stop sign around 7:01 p.m. Friday, June 5. A 2002 Buick Century driven south on Route 259 by Marygreta L. Sabo, 18, of Bolivar struck the rear of the pedalcycle at a slow speed with its front driver’s side bumper while braking, police said.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were called to a home along Route 711 in Seward around 12:30 p.m. June 3 for a report that a verbal argument between a 43-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, man and a 40-year-old Seward woman turned physical. According to police, no injuries were observed and the woman was seeking treatment for an injury to her hip but refused to provide a written statement or cooperate further.
