No injuries in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 8 at 6:22 a.m. on state Route 217, north of Water Works Road, in Derry Township. According to the report, 51-year-old Charles E. Grimm of Derry, was operating a 2020 Peterbilt 337 south on state Route 217 in the southbound lane. The vehicle exited the roadway on the western shoulder while negotiating a left curve and struck a ditch. The vehicle began to spin counter-clockwise as it entered back onto the roadway. The Peterbilt continued sliding counter-clockwise southeast on state Route 217 before leaving the roadway again, this time on the eastern shoulder. The Peterbilt overturned and rolled once before coming to rest with all of its wheels on the ground, facing north, in the creek approximately 26 feet east of state Route 217. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted on the scene by Lander Enterprises LLC, PennDOT, Youngstown VFD, Bradenville VFD and Mutual Aid. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, Grimm was not injured and refused medical transport.
Motorist hits parked car
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 8 at 4:33 p.m. on Washington Avenue, west of Polk Street, in Export. According to the report, Daniel J. Sherbondy, 31, of North Huntingdon, was operating a 2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek south on Washington Avenue and struck a 2021 Cadillac XT5 which was legally parked facing north on Washington Avenue. The Cadillac was not occupied at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported. The Cadillac was towed from the scene and the Subaru was driven from the scene. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, Sherbondy’s primary violation was failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed.
Patron refuses to wear mask in business
State police at Kiski Valley report filing disorderly conduct charges against a known 74-year-old Export man stemming from an incident June 8 at 4:45 p.m. According to the report, troopers responded to Cornea and Contact Lens Associates, 6518 U.S. Route 22, Salem Township, for a disturbance. The defendant refused to wear a mask inside the business which was posted with a sign on the front door. He was asked to wear a mask and refused. He then refused to leave the business when employees asked him to leave several times. Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges will be filed with Magisterial District Court 10-3-02. The defendant was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Commented