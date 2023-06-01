Disorderly conduct in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating disorderly conduct on May 26 at 3:48 a.m. at a Brown Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, 36-year-old Richard Rhadam Estrella of Walnutport was “screaming and yelling and hitting the victim’s windows.” The victim is a known 29-year-old Derry Township female.
Man arrested after striking victim
State police at Kiski Valley report apprehending 61-year-old Mark Altman of Crabtree after an alleged incident May 8 at 1:12 p.m. in which Altman struck the face of a known 37-year-old Crabtree male numerous times, causing injury. The incident reportedly occurred at a Kennedy Street location in Salem Township. Altman was taken into custody and charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.
PSP: Driver DUI in crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 27 at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Athena and Park drives in Salem Township. According to the report, 28-year-old Thomas C. Hall of Saltsburg was operating a 1995 Toyota Corolla north on Athena Drive and fell asleep. The vehicle proceeded through a stop sign before exiting the roadway and traveling up a hill and into a yard. The car struck a wall and pine tree before coming to final rest. Hall was not wearing a seatbelt and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Hall was taken into custody for DUI. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department.
Troopers investigate PFA violation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a PFA violation May 24 at 7:49 p.m. at a Snyder Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, troopers responded to the scene and a violation was found to have occurred. The actor, a known 26-year-old Derry male, was located, charged and lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison pending arraignment. The victim is a known 21-year-old Bradenville female. The investigation continues. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Juvenile assaulted at Cove PREP
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred May 21 at 7:10 p.m. at Cove PREP along Grove Road in Derry Township. According to the report, six juveniles, who are court-committed to Cove PREP, assaulted a 16-year-old male juvenile resident. The investigation continues.
PSP reports Bell Township DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI that occurred May 27 at 6:18 p.m. in the 4200 block of state Route 819 in Bell Township. According to the report, troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a moving violation. Contact was made with the driver, a known 45-year-old Salina male, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and incapable of safe driving. Charges for DUI and other traffic-related offenses will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the driver or the make and model of the vehicle involved in the incident.
Drug possession uncovered
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating drug possession May 27 at 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bell Street in Bell Township. According to the report, troopers initiated a traffic stop for a non-moving violation. Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, a known 38-year-old Avonmore male, was in possession of marijuana. The driver did not possess a valid driver’s license. Charges for drug possession and other traffic violations will be filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the driver or the make and model of the vehicle involved in the incident.
DUI investigated in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI that occurred May 26 at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 819 and Main Street in Salem Township. According to the report, troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, a known 57-year-old Export male, was intoxicated and incapable of safe driving. Charges for DUI and other traffic violations will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the driver or the make and model of the vehicle involved in the incident.
DUI in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) May 24 at 1:17 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 119 and Technology Drive in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Suzuki, and the driver of the vehicle, a known 35-year-old Connellsville female, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
