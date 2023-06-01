Disorderly conduct in Derry Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating disorderly conduct on May 26 at 3:48 a.m. at a Brown Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, 36-year-old Richard Rhadam Estrella of Walnutport was “screaming and yelling and hitting the victim’s windows.” The victim is a known 29-year-old Derry Township female.