PSP investigates two-vehicle crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash May 27 at 9:01 a.m. on Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 2, a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan operated by 65-year-old David G. Arrigonie of Latrobe, was stopped on Industrial Boulevard waiting to turn left. John J. Benedict, 71, of Latrobe, was operating unit No. 1, a 2014 Nissan Rogue, and did not see unit No. 2 stopped on the roadway. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the rear end. After striking unit No. 2, unit No. 1 left the roadway and struck pillars. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Bradenville VFD. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, Benedict was charged with following too closely.
Motorist crashes while fleeing police
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 29 at 6:54 a.m. at the exit of state Route 22 westbound onto state Route 66 northbound in New Alexandria. According to the report, 41-year-old Steven T. Randall of Baltimore, Maryland, was operating a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and fleeing police at a high rate of speed. Randall lost control of his vehicle while attempting to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. The car continued west, crossing the northbound lanes of state Route 66 and struck a concrete lane divider, causing it to roll. The vehicle rolled across state Route 66 south and struck a guide rail and a traffic sign. The vehicle came to final rest on its roof on a guide rail. Randall was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Forbes Road VFD. According to court documents, Randall was charged with felony fleeing a police officer, 16 counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and more than 70 traffic violations related to the chase.
Commented