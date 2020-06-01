State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by R. D. Cravener, 62, of Derry backed out of a driveway onto Old Route 217 in Derry Township and struck a 2015 Ford Focus driven north on Old Route 217 by Chelsi E. Kunkle, 25, of Ligonier around 11:43 a.m. Friday, May 29. Three children who were passengers in the Focus, ages 1, 2 and 5, were taken by their parents for medical evaluation as a precaution following the crash, police said. Cravener was cited for vehicle entering or crossing roadway and Kunkle was cited for operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection, according to police.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to the area of Kingston Club Road and Sunview Circle in Derry Township around 6:57 p.m. Thursday, May 28, for a report of a missing person, Thomas Wilkinson, 93, of Nelsonville, Ohio. While police were at the scene talking to a relative, Wilkinson arrived at the home unharmed, police said.
