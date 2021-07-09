State police at Kiski Valley report John Truxal, 47, of Latrobe was arrested after troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford Escape and found a small amount of cocaine and marijuana around 10:05 p.m. July 1 along Depot Street and Latrobe-Derry Road in Latrobe. Charges will be filed through the office of District Judge Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were informed of a deceased female around 1:21 p.m. July 1 at 109 Heimberger Road in Loyalhanna Township. The Westmoreland County Coroner was notified; the cause of death was deemed to be natural due to preexisting medical conditions.
State police at Greensburg report Eugene Darnell, 43, of Dunbar was accused of stealing $124.56 from a 27-year-old Greensburg man on May 25 along Bailey Farm Road in Unity Township.
Commented