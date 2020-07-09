State police at Kiski Valley report Neil M. Haslam, 45, of Bedford was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with suspected minor injuries after police said he suffered a diabetic emergency while driving a 2011 Ford Focus, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Chestnut Street in Derry Borough around 8:47 a.m. Monday, July 6, and struck a parked 2018 Jeep Cherokee, pushing the SUV forward into a parked trailer and forcing it forward into a parked 2014 Jeep Wrangler.
State police at Indiana report Richard A. Stineman, 53, of Coral suffered a suspected serious injury when the 2009 Ford Escape he was driving west on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township near Young Road swerved to avoid a deer on a left curve and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn around 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. Stineman was transported by medical helicopter to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital, police said. Stineman was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
