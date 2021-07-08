State police at Kiski Valley report troopers received a child abuse report requesting investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at 1150 Keystone Park Road in Derry Township. This investigation is ongoing.
State police at Kiski Valley no one was injured when a Mutual Aid EMS SUV struck a deer around 9:06 p.m. June 29 along Route 981 in New Alexandria. Police said the windshield shattered but the driver was not injured.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers received a request a little after noon on June 30 to investigate an alleged Megan’s Law violation at 2217 Harrison Ave. in Derry Township. Police determined there was no violation.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 75-year-old Torrance man was the victim of harassment on Longview Drive in Derry Township around 3:21 p.m. July 1. No further details were provided.
State police at Kiski Valley report several people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash around 9:57 p.m. June 30 along Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township. Police said a southbound 2008 Pontiac Torrent driven by Cassandra Liscsak, 46, of Indiana failed to stop at a stop sign at Route 981’s intersection with Route 286. As the Pontiac traveled through the intersection, a 2020 Hyundai Sonata driven by Abigail M. McKnight, 26, of Saltsburg attempted to swerve to miss the crash, but the Pontiac struck the Hyundai head-on completely disabling both vehicles. Liscsak, McKnight and two passengers in the Hyundai, ages 2 and 7, were transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for suspected minor injuries.
State police at Kiski Valley report John Truxal, 47, of Latrobe was arrested after troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford Escape and found a small amount of cocaine and marijuana around 10:05 p.m. July 1 along Depot Street and Latrobe-Derry Road in Latrobe. Charges will be filed through the office of District Judge Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were informed of a deceased female around 1:21 p.m. July 1 at 109 Heimberger Road in Loyalhanna Township. The Westmoreland County Coroner was notified; the cause of death was deemed to be natural due to preexisting medical conditions.
State police at Greensburg report Eugene Darnell, 43, of Dunbar was accused of stealing $124.56 from a 27-year-old Greensburg man on May 25 along Bailey Farm Road in Unity Township.
Commented