State police at Greensburg report a 52-year-old Hostetter woman and a 59-year-old Hostetter man were cited for harassment after troopers were called to a home on Pony Row in Unity Township for an alleged verbal dispute that turned physical when both individuals shoved each other around 10:49 p.m. Monday, July 6.
Blairsville man accused of drug paraphernalia possession
State police at Indiana report a 30-year-old Blairsville man was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia after hotel personnel at the Days Inn along Route 22 in Burrell Township contacted police after allegedly discovering drug paraphernalia in a room after the man had checked out. Troopers located the suspect seated on a bench outside the hotel after responding to the hotel around 2:02 p.m. Sunday, July 5, and the man allegedly claimed possession of the items found in the hotel room.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven south on Route 981 in Derry Township by Lee A. Cochran, 45, of New Alexandria turned right on red at the intersection of routes 981 and 22 around 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4, and struck a 2015 Ram 2500 driven west on Route 22 by Benjamin M. Hysong, 26, of Clinton. Cochran was cited for turning movements and required signals.
Men cited for harassment following Derry Twp. incident
State police at Kiski Valley report Eric Foster, 42, and Kevin Gaudino, 55, were cited for harassment following an ongoing property dispute on the 300 block of County Road in Derry Township around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating after a bank account belonging to a 29-year-old Blairsville woman was compromised as an unknown actor used fake checks through a mobile application called “Cash App” to put $18.70 into the woman’s account, then used the victim’s debit card information to withdraw the money from the bank account around 11:08 a.m. Friday, July 3. The victim did not lose any money in the transactions, according to police.
State police at Indiana report Clifford Camut, 27, of New Florence was accused of using a tool to break open a skill game machine at Coy’s Pizza along Route 56 in Center Township around 5:04 p.m. June 24 and fleeing the scene in a Pontiac Vibe after being seen by another patron.
State police at Kiski Valley report Jeffrey Cover, 54, and Holly Depree, 49, both of Derry Township, were charged with simple assault and harassment after an alleged altercation at a home on the 2900 block of Ligonier Street in Derry Township around 5:19 p.m. June 21. According to police, Cover had a small bruise and swelling under his right eye and Depree had bruising and swelling on her right hand and wrist when troopers arrived at the scene. Police said Cover, while intoxicated, attempted to enter the home and found that Depree had locked him out. Cover allegedly kicked in the rear door to gain entry to the home and Depree punched him in the face before fleeing to an upstairs bedroom. Cover followed her upstairs and Depree went downstairs, opening the refrigerator door, and when she reached into the refrigerator, Cover allegedly slammed the door on her hand two or three times, police said.
Police probe gun violation
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated an alleged firearm act violation involving Ryan Zetler, 31, of Apollo. The alleged violation occurred at a location on County Road in Loyalhanna Township around 2:38 p.m. March 8.
