State police at Indiana report a 58-year-old Blairsville woman was accused of retail theft after allegedly under-ringing various perishable items valued at $137.10 while using the self-checkout kiosk at the Walmart store along Oakland Avenue in White Township around 4:42 p.m. Monday, July 6.
State police at Indiana report troopers seized 88 packets of fentanyl as the result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 119 and Greenville Road in Center Township around 4:42 p.m. Monday, July 6. Police did not release information about any individuals involved in the traffic stop.
State police at Indiana report William S. McElhoes, 18, of Homer City was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center with a possible injury after the 1982 Honda Nighthawk 650 motorcycle he was riding south on Route 119 in Center Township crashed around 9:12 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
