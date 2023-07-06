DUI in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop July 2 at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 31 and Bauer Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, during the interaction, the driver – a known 21-year-old Mount Pleasant male – appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Criminal charges are pending. The vehicle involved in the incident was a 2009 Ford F-150XLT. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
