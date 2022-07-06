Checks reportedly stolen, altered
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of checks from the mail. According to the report, the theft was reported June 16 at 2:36 p.m. from Keystone Foam Corporation, 5358 state Route 982, Derry. Unknown actor(s) allegedly stole checks from the mail and altered them. This case is currently under investigation. The checks, which were not cashed, were for $40,489.96 and $4,173.68, respectively.
No injuries in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 30 at 11:35 a.m. on state Route 217, south of Vaughn Lane, in Derry Township. According to the report, 61-year-old Barbara A. Gaiardo of Ligonier was operating a 2014 Ford Fusion north on state Route 217 when a deer jumped from the berm of the roadway into the driver’s side front windshield. Gaiardo was wearing her seat belt and not injured.
Vehicle strikes mow deck of tractor
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 28 of 7:12 a.m. on state Route 22, west of Quarry Drive, in Salem Township. According to the report, 34-year-old Anna M. Leasure of Saltsburg was operating unit No. 1, a 2015 Ford Edge. Andrew J. Davidovich, 74, of Mount Pleasant, was operating unit No. 2, a 1999 John Deere tractor. Prior to the crash, both vehicles were traveling east in the right lane of state Route 22. Unit No. 2, a tractor used for mowing, was traveling in front of unit No. 1. Leasure became distracted and crashed full speed into the upright mow deck of the tractor. Unit No. 1 became lodged on the mow deck. Neither driver was injured.
Assault reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating assault allegations June 27 at 2:29 p.m. at 124 Longview Drive, Derry Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 42-year-old Indiana male; the accused is 30-year-old Steven Barron of Crabtree. PSP Kiski Valley was requested to this location for a report of an assault. It was related that Barron kicked the victim on the head, causing a small cut. Barron was charged with assault.
$24K stolen in scam
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a theft (crime by deception) June 5 at 11:31 a.m. at a residence along Athena Drive in Salem Township. According to reports, the victim is a known 70-year-old female Export resident. PSP Kiski Valley investigated a theft where the victim was scammed out of a large sum of money. Troopers continue to warn the public of these scams and asks everyone to not pay anything over the phone with gift cards or Bitcoin, no matter how believable the story. The amount stolen was $24,540 from a home equity loan.
Fraud committed via cryptocurrency
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a theft (crime by deception) June 16 at 5:24 p.m. at 6750 Hollywood Blvd., Salem Township. According to the report, a store employee put store money into the Bitcoin ATM after being coerced on the phone. The store owner was made aware and the fraud was determined. The employee put approximately $2,685 into the ATM located at the store. This case is currently under investigation.
2 miniature American flags stolen
State police in Greensburg report investigating the theft of two miniature American flags July 4 at 6:58 a.m. from Beatty-Rich Funeral Home, Inc. in Madison. According to the report, Shayne Moore, 31, of West Newton, and Alexis Curtician, 29, of Bulger, were charged with theft in the incident. The vehicle involved was a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox.
Identity theft reported in Cook Twp.
State police in Greensburg report investigating theft by deception (ID theft) at a residence along state Route 711 in Cook Township. According to the report, the initial incident occurred Feb. 1 at 7 a.m. as a known 34-year-old Stahlstown man reported his identity compromised as a fraudulent unemployment claim had been submitted using his information. The victim reported he was not out any money nor did he ever apply for unemployment.
