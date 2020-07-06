State police at Indiana report a 36-year-old Black Lick man was accused of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Route 119 South in Burrell Township around 5:28 p.m. Friday, July 3.
State police at Kiski Valley report DUI charges are pending against a 34-year-old Latrobe woman after police were called to the intersection of Route 981 and Rushwood Road in Loyalhanna Township for a one-vehicle crash around 1:31 a.m. Friday, July 3, and allegedly found the woman under the influence of alcohol at the scene.
State police at Greensburg report charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief are pending against Jonathan Hazen, 37, of Latrobe after he allegedly destroyed merchandise at the GetGo gas station at Mountain Laurel Plaza along Route 30 in Unity Township around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 2, after allegedly becoming irate over being asked to wear a mask.
State police at Greensburg report multiple citations are pending against Nancy Raabe, 52, of Latrobe following an alleged neighbor dispute on the 100 block of Bernie Stone Road in Unity Township around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, July 2.
State police at Kiski Valley report Jill Kratzer, 37, and Justin Jones, 35, both of Derry Township, were arrested after Kratzer allegedly aided Jones in avoiding apprehension on a state parole warrant around 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. According to police, Jones fled from police on foot while Kratzer was charged with hindering apprehension. Troopers allegedly located Jones the following day near the intersection of Summit Street and West 4th Avenue in Derry Township and charged him with flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct.
State police at Kiski Valley report Edward McGivern, 43, of Export and Thomas Carl, 55, of Delmont were charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly becoming involved in a physical altercation at a location along Route 22 in Salem Township around 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
