DUI reported in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) that occurred July 1 at 12:55 a.m. on state Route 130 (Humphrey Road) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 27-year-old Greensburg male was found to be driving a 2015 Mazda3 while under the influence of alcohol. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.