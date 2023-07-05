DUI reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) that occurred July 1 at 12:55 a.m. on state Route 130 (Humphrey Road) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 27-year-old Greensburg male was found to be driving a 2015 Mazda3 while under the influence of alcohol. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Motorist arrested for DUI
State police at Greensburg report filing DUI charges following an incident that occurred June 21 at 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of Wooster Street and state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched to the area for a report of a disabled motorist on the roadway. Upon arrival, 36-year-old Kathleen Savasta of New Stanton was discovered to the under the influence of alcohol and subsequently taken into custody for suspected DUI. PSP Greensburg is still investigating.
Theft by deception investigated
State police at Greensburg report being notified June 29 at 4:48 p.m. of theft by deception against a known 51-year-old Hempfield Township man. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) created a fraudulent check using the victim’s name and business address. The unknown actor(s) then mailed the fraudulent check to a business in Bucks County and attempted to purchase a vehicle. PSP Greensburg is still investigating.
No injuries in Saxman Road crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 30 at 12:18 a.m. in front of 473 Saxman Road, Unity Township. According to the report, 37-year-old Christopher L. McDonald was operating a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Saxman Road and swerved to avoid a deer on the roadway. The vehicle crashed into a mailbox and then drove into a ditch, causing suspected damage to the front axle. No injuries were reported. Per agreement with the mailbox owner, the vehicle was left at the scene to be removed by McDonald at a later time.
PSP investigate motorcycle crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred June 26 at 12:08 p.m. on Westinghouse Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 62-year-old Charles W. Kuncher was operating a 2006 Saxon motorcycle west on Westinghouse Road when the motorcycle malfunctioned, causing a crash. Kuncher suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment.
Drug possession charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report filing drug possession charges following a traffic stop that occurred July 1 at 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and Harvat Road in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2008 Honda Civic operated by 30-year-old Charles Valentine of Vandergrift. Valentine was found to be in possession of marijuana. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.
Vehicle strikes wall in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle that occurred June 30 at 2:02 p.m. on Athena Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old female driver of Blairsville was operating a 2013 Dodge Dart west on Athena Drive at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a wall. The driver, and a passenger, 18-year-old Fallon N. Blazek of Saltsburg, were wearing seatbelts and not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Slickville Volunteer Fire Department.
Possible theft by deception
State police at Kiski Valley received a report May 3 from a known 58-year-old New Alexandria male who was notified by Credit Karma that he had a late bill on his credit history and it was in collections from Sunrise Credit Services. He subsequently contacted PSP and reported the incident.
Emergency PFA obtained after alleged Hyde Park incidentState police at Kiski Valley report assisting a known 28-year-old Hyde Park female with obtaining an emergency PFA against her ex-boyfriend, a known 29-year-old Hyde Park male, following an alleged incident that occurred July 1 at 4:15 p.m. at a Chestnut Street location in Hyde Park. According to the report, summary citations were filed for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct due to the suspect entering the victim’s residence, punching a kitchen cabinet and throwing a child safety seat. The investigation continues. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
