PSP investigates DUI crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 11 at 10 p.m. in the vicinity of 363 Bell Memorial Church Road, Unity Township. According to the report, PSP responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash, as a vehicle had overturned. The driver fled the scene prior to PSP’s arrival. The driver, Seth McIntire, 24, of Derry, arrived at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital approximately one hour after the crash. McIntire admitted to driving and was showing signs of impairment during the interview. McIntire refused a chemical blood test. Criminal charges are pending a preparation of a search warrant and the review of medical blood results. The vehicle involved was a 2004 Ford F250 super cab.
Hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run June 29 at 11:03 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 100 Colony Lane, Unity Township. According to the report, a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 83-year-old Nicholas J. Zello of Latrobe was traveling east in the trafficway at Walmart. The truck entered a crosswalk in front of the store and stopped. A 52-year-old female pedestrian, who was not identified by PSP, attempted to walk behind the truck. Zello placed the truck in reverse and struck the pedestrian as she was pushing a shopping cart. After impact, Zello asked the pedestrian if she was alright, then left the trafficway without providing information. The pedestrian suffered a minor injury.
Trespassing on Cribb Station Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating simple trespass June 17 at 3:59 p.m. at property along Cribb Station Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP received a report of several vehicles trespassing on the owner’s property via vehicle and UTV. The victim, a known 39-year-old Greensburg male, was able to provide PSP with an image of the actor’s license plate as well as him in the driver seat. Charges for simple trespass and driving with a suspended license were filed against a known 47-year-old Greensburg male. A patrol check was also requested for the involved address. Identities were not released in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Troopers investigating ID theft
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception (ID theft) June 15 at 1:01 p.m. at a Wild Cat Lane location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a fraudulent bank account was opened in the name of a known 72-year-old Ruffs Dale male. An incident number was provided to the victim to give to his bank.
PSP investigating Unity Township ID theftState police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception (ID theft) July 1 at 1:56 p.m. at a Primrose Drive location in Unity Township. According to the report, PSP responded to a report of possible fraudulent activity on a bank account belonging to a known 56-year-old female of Greensburg. The victim confronted her son, with whom she shares the account, and he related that he did not make the deposits. No leads developed from this investigation.
Power lines damaged in hit-and-run
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run June 30 at 7:18 a.m. on Lincoln Highway at its intersection with Sharky’s Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown oversized load truck tractor was traveling east on Lincoln Highway and struck power lines that were overhanging the highway. The vehicle then continued to travel east on Lincoln Highway without stopping. Verizon power lines were laying on the highway. There was no information provided that could identify the vehicle or the driver. No injuries were reported.
Shoplifting at Hempfield Twp. liquor storeState police at Greensburg report investigating shoplifting July 3 at 4:40 p.m. at Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unknown actor placed a bottle of White Russian mix into her purse and left the store without paying. The complainant was able to provide an image of the suspect. This image has been distributed to patrol members.
Vehicles collide on SR 982
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 12 at 3:33 p.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with High Street in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was operated by 47-year-old Kimberly M. Datz of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was operated by 40-year-old Kimberly R. Decario of New Derry; there was one passenger in unit No. 2, 40-year-old Vincent J. Decario of New Derry. Police did not identify the make and model of the vehicles involved. Unit No. 1 was traveling southbound on state Route 982 north of High Street. Datz failed to maintain her lane of travel while negotiating a sharp right curve in the roadway. Her vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway, entered the northbound lane and struck unit No. 2. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. They were removed from the roadway by Bob Hafer’s Auto and Towing Service. Datz suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Forbes Hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Bradenville Fire Department.
Greensburg man passes fraudulent check
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a theft (disposition of funds) June 18 at 9:40 a.m. at 2217 Harrison Ave. in Derry Township. According to the report, 49-year-old Peter Letso of Greensburg passed a fraudulent check for $3,500 to the Union Mission in Latrobe and after receiving the money, he left and has not returned. A warrant has been issued to Letso’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
