More details released in fatal crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 25 at 7:42 p.m. in the vicinity of 7656 state Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 50-year-old Timothy P. Kuhns of Greensburg was operating a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster with 44-year-old Jennifer L. Ramsey of Homer City, riding on the back of the motorcycle. Kuhns lost control of the motorcycle while traveling north on Route 819. The motorcycle exited the northbound lane and entered the eastern berm, where it impacted the ground and began to slide. After impact, the Harley-Davidson overturned several times through a yard before striking a legally parked 2011 Kia Sorento and a residential structure along Route 819. Kuhns and Ramsey were pronounced dead at the scene.