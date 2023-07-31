More details released in fatal crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 25 at 7:42 p.m. in the vicinity of 7656 state Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 50-year-old Timothy P. Kuhns of Greensburg was operating a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster with 44-year-old Jennifer L. Ramsey of Homer City, riding on the back of the motorcycle. Kuhns lost control of the motorcycle while traveling north on Route 819. The motorcycle exited the northbound lane and entered the eastern berm, where it impacted the ground and began to slide. After impact, the Harley-Davidson overturned several times through a yard before striking a legally parked 2011 Kia Sorento and a residential structure along Route 819. Kuhns and Ramsey were pronounced dead at the scene.
Landscaping, sign damaged in Hunker
State police at Greensburg report investigating an incident of damaged property by a commercial vehicle that occurred July 26 at 12:56 a.m. on Walnut Avenue at its intersection with Fern Street in Hunker. According to the report, a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia 126 was attempting to turn around on Walnut Avenue at its intersection with Fern Street. The Freightliner damaged landscaping and a stop sign just north of the intersection. No injuries were reported. The Freightliner was not damaged. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 15 at 2:10 p.m. on North Greengate Road at its intersection with Radebaugh Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 Subaru Legacy operated by 19-year-old Seth M. Joseph of Jeannette. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Kia Sorento operated by a known 17-year-old female of Greensburg. A passenger, a known 17-year-old Jeannette female, also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as Joseph failed to yield the right of way to unit No. 2 while attempting to turn unit No. 1 left onto Radebaugh Road from North Greengate Road while unit No. 2 was traveling south on North Greengate Road. The front portion of unit No. 2 struck the front right quarter of unit No. 1 while both vehicles were in the intersection of North Greengate and Radebaugh roads, Both vehicles were subsequently moved to the south berm of Radebaugh Road prior to PSP arrival.
Crash while merging onto Route 30
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 13 at 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 westbound just west of Humphrey Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Ford Fiesta operated by 19-year-old Robert M. Fink of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2009 Honda Accord operated by 77-year-old Elizabeth A. Coopie of White Oak. A passenger, 80-year-old John Coopie, also of White Oak, was also in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as Fink was attempting to merge onto Route 30 west from the onramp from Humphrey Road without first yielding to traffic that was yielding and stopped on the ramp. Consequently, unit No. 1 traveled around the yielding and stopped vehicles, merged into the right lane of Route 30 west, and then attempted to abruptly move to the left lane of Route 30 west when it was not safe to change lanes. Resultantly, the rear left quarter of unit No. 1 struck the front right quarter of unit No. 2 as unit No. 2 was traveling west in the left lane of Route 30. After initial impact, the front left quarter of unit No. 2 struck the center concrete barrier while the left side of unit No. 1 struck the same concrete barrier. Both vehicles eventually came to rest facing west in the left lane of Route 30 west.
Chain-reaction crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred July 15 at 10:50 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 just east of Theatre Street in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Ram 3500. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. Unit No. 3 was a 2002 Ford Thunderbird. Unit No. 4 was a 2014 Honda CRV. The crash occurred as the driver of unit No. 1 failed to bring the vehicle to a complete stop within a safe distance behind unit No. 2 as unit No. 2 stopped in the right lane of Route 30 westbound behind unit No. 3, which was stopped behind unit No. 4 for a red traffic control signal at the intersection with Theatre Street. Resultantly, the front portion of unit No. 1 struck the rear portion of unit No. 2. After initial impact, unit No. 2 propelled forward and struck the rear portion of unit No. 3. After secondary impact, unit No. 3 traveled forward and struck the rear portion of unit No. 4. All four vehicles were moved to the north edge of Route 30 west prior to PSP arrival. All four vehicles were subsequently driven from the scene. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Vehicle strikes tree in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 28 at 6:52 a.m. at 410 Sunny Lane in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 39-year-old Jason L. Puzak of Dickerson Run was operating a 2014 Subaru Outback north on Sunny Lane when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front bumper area and the driver side area. Puzak was not injured in the crash.
