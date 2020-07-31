State police at Kiski Valley report a 59-year-old Derry man was accused of multiple traffic violations after allegedly driving to a hearing at the Derry Township office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, with a driver’s license that was suspended and expired and in a vehicle that did not have a required ignition interlock device installed. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Beeno Road in Hempfield Township around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 29. Police did not identify the vehicles or drivers involved. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles was suspected to have suffered minor injuries and was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. That driver was charged with DUI, police said. The crash occurred as a northbound vehicle crossed the double yellow center line and struck a second vehicle and both vehicles struck parked semi-trailers, according to police.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2000 Dodge Dakota driven south on Route 981 by Steven L. Stone, 36, of Washington left the roadway on a sharp right turn and struck a hill, then crossed both lanes and went over an embankment, rolling over once before coming to rest in a front yard around 7:19 p.m. July 19. Stone was cited for operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection.
