State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia attempting to round a left curve across a single lane bridge on Route 381 struck a guide rail with its trailer and became disabled around 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
State police at Greensburg report two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles around 7:59 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at the intersection of Route 30 and Hempfield Square in Hempfield Township. According to police, the crash involved a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by James H. Moore, 32, of New Kensington, a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Cynthia L. Capretti, 52, of Jeannette and a 2008 Ford Econoline E-250. Moore and Capretti were both transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital, Moore with a suspected minor injury and Capretti with a possible injury, police said. Police indicated Moore was suspected of driving under the influence, but did not provide additional details regarding the crash.
State police at Greensburg report a small dog, drug paraphernalia and a 16 gauge shotgun were left inside an abandoned 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse rental vehicle overnight and further investigation revealed a 32-year-old Latrobe woman as possibly the last occupant of the vehicle. When the woman was informed of the investigation around 8:21 a.m. Saturday, June 27, she allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to investigators, who later learned she had multiple active felony warrants out for her arrest.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a 53-year-old woman contacted police around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 to report receiving a UPS package from LegalZoom on June 26 that included her personal information. The woman told police she had not created the business account.
State police at Indiana report Chance W. Dietz, 22, of Stoystown was charged with excessive speed violations after allegedly driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone in Indiana County during the month of June.
Commented