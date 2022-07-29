Pool damaged in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief July 26 at 5:05 p.m. at a location along Tomlyn Lane in Salem Township. According to the report, an above ground pool owned by a 45-year-old Greensburg female was damaged by a projectile causing the water to leak from the pool. The investigation continues.
Adderall pills reportedly stolen
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of Adderall pills valued at $100 at Rite Aid along state Route 22 in Salem Township. The theft is alleged to have occurred between 5:55 p.m. May 14 and 7:02 p.m. July 20. Victims listed on a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley include Rite Aid and a known 20-year-old Huntingdon female.
Security camera damaged in Export
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief June 25 at 11:37 p.m. at a location along Kennedy Avenue in Export. According to the report, unknown actor(s) knocked off the security cameras from the wall and damaged a candy machine. Damage was estimated at $250. The victim is listed as a known 60-year-old Export male. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley.
PSP investigates DUI crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI crash June 2 at 10:26 p.m. on Washington Avenue in Export. According to the report, 44-year-old Elizabeth A. Lodovico of Export was operating a 1988 Ford Mustang west on Washington Avenue. Lodovico was driving while under the influence of alcohol and failed to maintain her vehicle on the right side of the road while negotiating a left curve. Lodovico lost control of the car as it veered left, hopped the curb and struck a utility pole. After impact, Lodovico continued driving another 0.2 miles up the road to the alley of McKinley Avenue where it came to final rest.
Bradenville woman facing charges
State police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment charges against 42-year-old Kimberley A. Cottom of Bradenville following an alleged incident July 24 at 5:10 a.m. at a residence along Olympic Street in Bradenville. According to the report, Cottom struck a known victim in the face.
Juvenile cited for harassment
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an incident July 2 at 4:32 p.m. at 189 Ligonier St., New Florence. According to the report, two known female juvenile sisters, ages 17 and 15, of New Florence, got into an argument. The 15-year-old sister was later cited for harassment in Magisterial District Court 10-3-09.
Commented