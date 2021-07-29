State police at Greensburg report a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer was pulled over at 1:47 p.m. June 3, at the Heights Lane intersection with Lowry Avenue, Hempfield Township. The driver was found to be under the influence of controlled substances and the passenger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Neither were identified in the report.
State police at Greensburg report a 45-year-old woman was arrested for a disturbance that occurred between her and a neighbor while she was dropping her son off at 7:29 p.m. July 20, on Lenhart Avenue in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report that a 16-year-old worker with a landscaping company is accused of disorderly conduct after he allegedly urinated in the middle of a parking lot at 5:12 p.m. July 20 in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg said Jordan Hahn, 28, of Greensburg was arrested for scattering rubbish at 3 p.m. July 15 on Westmoreland Avenue in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg reported that they arrested Andre Sanders, 42, of Grapeville for violating a PFA (protection from abuse) and trying to escape the police car when they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 6:39 a.m. July 20 on Brown Avenue in Grapeville, Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report fraudulent unemployment claims were filed in the name of two Hempfield Township residents — one on July 22 and another on July 23. The cases have been referred to the Department of Labor and Industry for investigation.
State police at Greensburg were called to the home of a Unity Township woman at 4:02 p.m. July 21 for a report of the loss of $1,500 from a Publisher’s Clearing House scam. Police advised her to contact her bank to file a fraudulent claim report.
State police at Greensburg report that Christopher Gilroy, 34, of Irwin was arrested after police found crystal meth during a traffic stop at 12:29 p.m. July 5 in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report that Joseph Auld, 24, of Elizabeth, has been arrested after he allegedly gave police a false name and identification when confronted by police, who were investigating a report of two unconscious people in a vehicle at 3:09 a.m. July 24 at Willow Crossing Road and Route 119 in Hempfield Township.
