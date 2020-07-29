State police at Greensburg report a 53-year-old New Stanton woman told police she saw an unknown male taking $7 or $8 in change from the trunk of a vehicle on Yellow Pine Lane in Hempfield Township around 2:55 p.m. Monday, July 27. The man allegedly fled the scene when the woman confronted him.
State police at Indiana report Frederick James Moran, 29, of Shelocta, who had been wanted since Feb. 3 on an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to deliver suspected crystal methamphetamine, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop Saturday, July 25, in White Township. Moran was charged Feb. 3 with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in connection with an alleged Feb. 2 incident on Roush Drive in White Township.
State police at Greensburg report a 61-year-old Greensburg woman told police around 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, that someone had used her name and Social Security number to apply for federal unemployment. The woman said she received an unemployment card in the mail but had never applied.
State police at Greensburg report Thomas Jennings, 25, of Latrobe was charged with DUI following a traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Sentra near the intersection of East Pittsburgh Street and Stark Avenue in Greensburg around 1:51 a.m. June 29.
