Retail theft at Salem

Township liquor storeState police at Kiski Valley report investigating retail theft that occurred July 8 at 7:29 p.m. at Fine Wine & Good Spirits liquor store located at 6750 Hollywood Boulevard, Salem Township. According to the report, an unknown Black female in her 20s with a “thin build and approximately 5’7” tall” entered the establishment and stole a bottle of vodka valued at $20.97.