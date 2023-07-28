Retail theft at Salem
Township liquor storeState police at Kiski Valley report investigating retail theft that occurred July 8 at 7:29 p.m. at Fine Wine & Good Spirits liquor store located at 6750 Hollywood Boulevard, Salem Township. According to the report, an unknown Black female in her 20s with a “thin build and approximately 5’7” tall” entered the establishment and stole a bottle of vodka valued at $20.97.
Derry Township man arrested after incidentState police at Kiski Valley report responding to a disturbance that occurred June 3 at 8:01 p.m. at an Isabella Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, a physical altercation occurred between neighbors which resulted in two parties being transferred to area medical facilities for treatment. The victim is a known 65-year-old Derry Township male. Troopers arrested 48-year-old Michael Sulkosky of Derry Township for simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Derry Twp. man cited after troopers dispatched twice in 2 hoursState police at Kiski Valley report investigating an incident that occurred July 6 at 11:50 p.m. at a Latrobe-Derry Road location in Derry Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley was dispatched for a second time in two hours; subsequently, 42-year-old Shane Beeman of Derry Township was arrested for harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Victims were a known 58-year-old male and a known 44-year-old female, both of Loyalhanna. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, non-traffic citations were filed.
Troopers investigate neighbor disturbanceState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a neighbor disturbance that occurred July 25 at 10:03 p.m. at a Chestnut Ridge Road location in Derry Township. According to the report, the incident involved three males, ages 42, 41 and 17, all of Derry Township. Two of them were cited for harassment. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
PSP investigating stolen firearmState police at Kiski Valley received a report of a missing firearm on July 25 at 2 p.m. According to the report, the victim is a known 70-year-old Crabtree female. The stolen firearm was reported missing from a residence in the 2600 block of U.S. Route 119 in Crabtree.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 22State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred July 25 at 6:10 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Oak Hill Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Volkswagen Taos operated by 22-year-old Ricardo P. Hardy Jr. of South Euclid, Ohio. An unidentified male passenger of Lansdowne was also in unit No. 1. Unit No. 2 was a 2009 Peterbilt 389 operated by 72-year-old William Shondelmyer of Saltsburg. Unit No. 3 was a 2022 Ford Ranger operated by 43-year-old Benjamin L. Claus of New Alexandria. The crash occurred in the vicinity of 7228 Route 22 in Salem Township. Unit No. 2 was traveling westbound in the right lane, while unit No. 3 was traveling alongside unit No. 2 in the left lane. Unit No. 1 was approaching from behind at an unsafe speed. Hardy failed to maintain unit No. 1 within its lane and veered down the center of Route 22 at a high rate of speed, occupying both lanes. Unit No. 1 was unable to stop and rear-ended unit No. 2. Force of impact caused unit No. 1 to spin and overturn, striking unit No. 3. Unit No. 1 overturned once before coming to final rest in the left lane facing north. Hardy and his unidentified passenger were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Motorcyclist injured in Derry Township crashState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 23 at 10:25 p.m. on state Route 217 at its intersection with Chestnut Ridge Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 44-year-old Benjamin A. Keller of Latrobe was operating a 2000 Honda VFR 800 north on Route 217 when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and sideswiped a guide rail. After impact with the guide rail, Keller lost control and crashed the motorcycle on Route 217 at its intersection with Chestnut Ridge Road in the vicinity of 232 Route 217. Keller was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries.
One-vehicle rollover in Hempfield TownshipState police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 25 at 4:55 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 east of Seanor Church Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 55-year-old Joseph A. Harrelson of Acme was operating a 2019 Nissan Sentra west in the center lane of I-76 when the vehicle began to slide on the wet roadway. Harrelson lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over before coming to rest on its roof. Harrelson did not report any injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Firearm found on Route 66 toll roadState police at New Stanton report recovering a firearm July 19 at 2:05 p.m. on Route 66 toll road in Hempfield Township. Troopers can be contacted at PSP New Stanton at 724-755-9463 to identify the firearm.
