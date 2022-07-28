White Oak woman facing DUI charges
State police at Greensburg report filing DUI (on view alcohol) charges against 44-year-old Jacqueline Ziemianski of White Oak following a traffic stop July 23 at 2:06 a.m. at U.S. Route 30 and South Main Street in Southwest Greensburg. According to the report, Ziemianski was found to be DUI following observed traffic violations. Charges of DUI were prepared and filed through Magisterial District Court 10-2-01. The vehicle involved was a 2016 Range Rover.
Vehicle strikes tree in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 25 at 7:47 p.m. on Old Airport Road, west of Deer Hill Lane, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 51-year-old Heather M. Geary was operating a 2017 Dodge Charger east on Old Airport Road and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The Dodge left the roadway and struck a tree that was on the right (south) roadside, causing disabling damage.
Traffic stop uncovers marijuana
State police at Greensburg report filing drug possession charges against 19-year-old Tiffany Donohue of Greensburg following a traffic stop July 1 at 9:22 p.m. at the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and College Avenue in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Donohue was stopped for speeding and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during the traffic stop. Charges were filed against Donohue at Magisterial District Court 10-1-01. The vehicle involved was a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash July 24 at 12:29 p.m. on Harvey Avenue at its intersection with Blank School Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Stephen C. Jackson, 66, of Greensburg, was operating unit No. 1, a 2020 Acura MDX. Luann C. Jackson, 63, also of Greensburg, was a passenger in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Mazda CX-5 operated by 56-year-old Kirk E. Gilarski of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Harvey Avenue. Unit No. 1 was stopped at a stop sign facing west on Blank School Road at its intersection with Harvey Avenue. Unit No. 1 moved into the intersection without clearance and was struck by unit No. 2 in the intersection. After impact, unit No. 1 struck a sign on the western side of the roadway. PSP said Luann C. Jackson suffered suspected minor injuries but refused medical transport. Gilarski suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
