White Oak woman facing DUI charges

State police at Greensburg report filing DUI (on view alcohol) charges against 44-year-old Jacqueline Ziemianski of White Oak following a traffic stop July 23 at 2:06 a.m. at U.S. Route 30 and South Main Street in Southwest Greensburg. According to the report, Ziemianski was found to be DUI following observed traffic violations. Charges of DUI were prepared and filed through Magisterial District Court 10-2-01. The vehicle involved was a 2016 Range Rover.