Latrobe police report an unknown white male entered the BP gas station and convenience store on Lloyd Avenue in Latrobe around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 26, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect then forced a male customer behind the counter at gunpoint and fled the scene. The suspect is described as a white male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a blue face mask, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap, possibly driving a tan or gold SUV. Latrobe police and Westmoreland County detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-537-5526.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were called to the area of Church Street in Derry Township for a report of two runaway juveniles from the Adelphoi Colony House facility around 8:57 a.m. Sunday, July 26. Police located the juveniles and returned them to Colony House. After further investigation, police charged one of the juveniles, a 15-year-old girl, with escape.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person was injured when a vehicle driven by Tyler Dolan, 24, of Export rear-ended another vehicle driven by Justin Marks, 38, of Export as it pulled onto Route 22 from the parking lot of the GetGo gas station in Salem Township around 7:07 p.m. Saturday, July 25. According to police, Marks’ vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a pole after being struck from behind by Dolan’s vehicle, causing Marks’ vehicle to roll over. Marks was transported for treatment of minor injuries, police said. Dolan was found to be under the influence and DUI charges are pending, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report a 22-year-old Greensburg woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt for a broken headlight around 2:52 a.m. July 18 on Humphrey Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, the woman admitted during the traffic stop to using a vape pen that was visible in the vehicle to smoke THC oil.
