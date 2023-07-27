Alleged child abuse/neglect unfounded
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating allegations of suspected child abuse or neglect at a Ryan Street location in Derry Township. The report is dated June 14, and according to PSP Kiski Valley, the investigation revealed the report was unfounded.
PSP: No injuries in Derry Twp. wreck
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 20 at 8:29 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Auction Barn Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Ford Explorer operated by 40-year-old Clifford D. Howard of Pittsburgh. There was one passenger in unit No. 1, 38-year-old Heather R. Nelson of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Chrysler Voyager operated by 69-year-old Donna M. Davis of Bedford. There was one passenger in unit No. 2, 34-year-old Curtis L. Barnes of Altoona. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling eastbound on Route 22. For unknown reasons, the front left driver side tire of unit No. 1 broke off. The tire traveled across a low center median and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 22. Unit No. 2 was traveling westbound. Unit No. 1’s tire approached unit No. 2, and the driver (Davis) was unable to maneuver her vehicle out of the way, and the tire struck the vehicle. Unit No. 2 traveled a short distance before coming to final rest off of the north shoulder of Route 22. Unit No. 1 continued to travel approximately 600 feet east before coming to final rest on the south shoulder of Route 22. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene via private means. No one involved in the incident reported any injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Arrest made in alleged domestic assault
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged domestic assault that occurred July 17 at 6:29 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lincoln Avenue in Export. According to the report, a 20-year-old McKeesport male was taken into custody and transported to Westmoreland County Prison to be arraigned. A preliminary hearing will be held in Magisterial District Court 10-3-02. The victim is an 18-year-old Export female.
Vehicle strikes guide rails in crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 15 at 10:35 a.m. on U.S. Route 66 south of Old State Highway 66 in Salem Township. According to the report, 42-year-old Jennifer R. Sider was operating a 1955 Mercury Monterey south on Route 66. A vehicle was slowing in the lane of travel and Sider was unable to maintain control of the vehicle. The Monterey hit a guide rail on the right side of the roadway, then continued across both lanes of travel where the vehicle impacted and went through another guide rail before continuing over a hillside where it came to final rest. Sider was transported to Forbes Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service as a precaution. Watt’s Truck Center recovered the vehicle without further incident.
Greensburg man injured in crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 14 at 6:43 p.m. on Trees Mills Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster XL Iron 883 operated by 19-year-old Daniel W. Faulk of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis operated by 30-year-old Daniel G. Ruscak of Export. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Trees Mills Road when it crossed the center line into the oncoming lane as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Trees Mills Road. Faulk laid down the motorcycle he was operating and struck unit No. 2 on the front driver side fender. The motorcycle then ricocheted back across the roadway and came to rest facing east on the shoulder of the roadway. Faulk was thrown from the bike and ended up approximately 100 yards away over a hillside. Faulk was transported via medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian with severe injuries. Ruscak was not injured.
Hit-and-run at Derry Agricultural Fair
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred July 13 8:23 p.m. at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair located at 5938 state Route 982 in Derry Township. According to the report, a vehicle of unknown make and model struck the rear end of a 2019 Subaru Impreza that was legally parked. The vehicle of unknown make and model then fled the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
DUI reported in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) following a traffic stop that occurred July 12 at 11:51 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bell Street in Bell Township. According to the report, 37-year-old Brandi Toy of Avonmore was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when PSP Kiski Valley initiated a traffic stop for a non-moving violation. Further investigation revealed Toy was under the influence of a controlled substance and incapable of safe driving. Toy was also found to be in possession of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. Charges for DUI and other traffic offenses were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.
Charges filed in Crabtree disturbance
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disturbance that occurred July 11 at 6:09 p.m. at a location along the 2600 block of U.S. Route 119 in Crabtree. According to the report, 19-year-old Alan Meeker, and an 11-year-old male juvenile, both of Crabtree, were cited for disorderly conduct at Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. The victims are a known 53-year-old female and a known 11-year-old male juvenile, both of Crabtree.
