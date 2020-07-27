State police at Kiski Valley report an unknown white male suspect allegedly used force to enter the front of West Central Equipment along Route 119 in Salem Township and stole $5,000 worth of equipment, including chainsaws and a generator, around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25.
State police at Indiana report two Homer City women, ages 39 and 19, allegedly placed 31 items valued at $273.22 into two backpacks while shopping at the Walmart store at 300 Resort Plaza Drive around 8:28 p.m. Friday, June 24, and attempted to leave the store without paying.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2014 Subaru Outback driven by Amber R. Hill, 28, of Derry rear-ended a 2018 Ram 1500 driven by Anthony M. Zappa, 83, as it was stopped waiting for an uninvolved vehicle ahead to turn on Route 217 in Derry Township around 12:40 p.m. Friday, July 24. Hill was cited for following too closely.
State police at Greensburg report police are investigating after a juvenile white female escaped from an unspecified facility along Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township around 12:15 a.m. Friday, July 24, and fled to an unknown location.
State police at Indiana report a 52-year-old Blairsville man told police around 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, that he had purchased an item for $113.85 through Facebook Marketplace and learned the posting was a scam.
State police at Greensburg report someone obtained a Greensburg man’s debit card information and used it to make a purchase of $36.96 on Amazon.com around 8:50 a.m. July 5.
State police at Greensburg report Sigourney Carter, 26, of Greensburg was charged with DUI following a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 30 and South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township around 10:16 p.m. June 29.
