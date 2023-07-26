PSP: Man picks up casino voucher

State police at Greensburg report investigating the alleged theft of mislaid property that occurred July 14 at 11:53 p.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 27-year-old Indiana male unlawfully took a casino voucher belonging to a known 53-year-old Belle Vernon female and cashed the voucher, valued at $101.15. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.