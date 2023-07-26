PSP: Man picks up casino voucher
State police at Greensburg report investigating the alleged theft of mislaid property that occurred July 14 at 11:53 p.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 27-year-old Indiana male unlawfully took a casino voucher belonging to a known 53-year-old Belle Vernon female and cashed the voucher, valued at $101.15. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Troopers investigate assault
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic incident that occurred July 19 at 7:34 p.m. at a Wen Dell Lane location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 29-year-old Ruffs Dale male was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. The victim is a known 31-year-old Ruffs Dale female. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Road mill damaged in work zone
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 18 at 3:15 p.m. on 4th Street (Route 119 south) in Youngwood. According to the report, a 2018 Western Star 5700 – operated by a male driver who was not identified by PSP Greensburg – struck a legally parked road mill due to unit No. 1’s oversized load. Unit No. 1 sustained no damage, but the road mill sustained minor damage consisting of a cabinet door torn off. The driver of unit No. 1 told investigators he was traveling at 25 mph, and informed troopers he was wearing a seatbelt. The driver was charged with restrictions on use of highways and bridges.
DUI reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) that occurred July 24 at 1:19 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Edann Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 37-year-old Pittsburgh male was discovered to be under the influence and arrested. The vehicle involved was a 2014 Toyota Venza. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Harassment at Millersdale Road locationState police at Greensburg report investigating a physical altercation that occurred July 24 at 10:44 p.m. at a Millersdale Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 40-year-old Greensburg female and a known 35-year-old Greensburg male engaged in a physical altercation during an argument and were each cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Injuries reported in Route 30 crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 16 at 4:13 p.m. in the area of 5256 Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Toyota Tacoma operated by 62-year-old Victor J. Machesky Jr. of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Subaru Outback operated by 76-year-old Donald E. Ryan of Stoystown. There were two passengers in the Outback, 74-year-old Linda L. Ryan of Stoystown and a 3-year-old Stoystown male. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 30 in the left lane. Unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 30 in the middle lane. Unit No. 1 crossed the center median and struck unit No. 2 as it traveled east on Route 30. After impact, unit No. 1 struck a curb on the southern side of Route 30. Machesky was not injured in the crash, but Donald E. Ryan suffered a “major injury,” according to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. Both passengers of unit No. 2 were uninjured.
Vehicle damaged by unknown means
State police at Greensburg report investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred July 18 at a Williamsburg East Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 44-year-old Hempfield Township female related that she was notified by her son that there was damage to the passenger side of her 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The victim was unsure who would have caused the damage and related that there are no cameras in the area. PSP Greensburg provided the victim with an incident number for her insurance provider.
PSP investigating Export theft
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of multiple items that occurred between 2 p.m. July 12 and midnight July 20 at a Madison Avenue residence in Export. According to the report, unknown actor(s) stole a Milwaukee Fuel battery-powered trimmer valued at $400, a Canon camera and Canon binoculars with a combined value of $1,000, and a speed bag valued at $130. This investigation continues. The victim is a 45-year-old Export female.
Troopers investigate gunshots in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report responding 3:13 p.m. July 23 to the 1800 block of state Route 217 in Derry Township as the caller stated she heard a gun go off multiple times and thought she was getting shot at as she traveled south on Route 217. Investigation revealed the incident as unfounded as the caller was hearing individuals who were target practicing close by in a safe manner.
