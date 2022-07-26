Harassment charges filed
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges against two known Mount Pleasant residents following an altercation July 14 at 1:03 p.m. at a location along High Street in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, troopers responded for a report of an inactive domestic that was both verbal and physical. Both parties related that the argument began verbally but quickly escalated into a brief scuffle. No injuries were observed or reported. Both parties were charged with harassment. Parties involved were a 30-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, both of Mount Pleasant.
Decorative lights damaged in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating an act of criminal mischief July 3 at 8:18 p.m. at a residence along state Route 819 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 66-year-old Greensburg female related to troopers that an unknown actor cut her decorative lights in the middle of the night. The victim related that she did not know who would have done this and does not have video surveillance of the area.
Pool damaged in Mount Pleasant Twp. State police at Greensburg report investigating an act of criminal mischief July 14 at 12:51 a.m. at a residence along 1st Street in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, troopers responded to the above location for a report of damage to a swimming pool owned by a known 53-year-old Mount Pleasant man. Upon arrival and observation of the pool, it was noted that the damage was most likely caused by a hammer and had punctured the liner. No cameras are located in the area and the victim is unsure when this incident would have occurred.
Trespassing charges filedState police at Greensburg report filing simple trespass charges against a known 72-year-old Greensburg man following an incident July 5 at 12:56 a.m. at a business along Poplar Street in South Greensburg. According to the report, the 72-year-old man refused to leave the store when asked to depart the premises. Upon arrival, the male had left but was later located at his home. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
3-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash July 22 at 4:04 p.m. on U.S. Route 30, north of West Otterman Street, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 is a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by 32-year-old Justin L. Bertoluzzi of Jeannette, unit No. 2 is a 2017 Mazda 3 operated by 28-year-old Emily R. Wano of Export (with female infant passenger in a rear facing child safety seat), and unit No. 3 is a 1999 Toyota Camry operated by a known 16-year-old Greensburg resident. According to PSP, unit No. 2 was at a near stop in traffic that had backed up for an unrelated crash. Unit No. 3 was in front of unit No. 2. Both unit No. 2 and No. 3 were traveling west on U.S. Route 30. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on U.S. Route 30 and was fleeing the scene of another hit-and-run crash. Unit No. 1 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the right shoulder of the roadway which is not laned for traffic. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then continued to flee and struck unit No. 3. Unit No. 1 then hit the guiderail and came to final rest. Bertoluzzi then fled the scene.
Farming equipment reported stolenState police at Greensburg report investigating an act of criminal mischief June 10 at 11:47 a.m. at a location along Guffey Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, from June 7 to June 10, a known 69-year-old Herminie man parked his John Deere tractor with automatic seed spreader in a field adjacent to the property of 4335 Guffey Road. During the time, unknown suspect(s) severed the automatic seed spread monitor cable valued at $1,100 and fled in an unknown direction by unknown means.
PSP investigating three-vehicle crashState police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash July 18 at 3:43 p.m. in the vicinity of 6390 U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 is a 2018 Ford Fiesta operated by 78-year-old Constance Y. Kegler of Greensburg, unit No. 2 is a 2013 Buick Encore operated by 31-year-old Breanna M. Passmore of Penn, and unit No. 3 is a 2018 Hyundai Sonata operated by 49-year-old Melinda S. Resetar of North Huntingdon. According to PSP, unit No. 1 was stopped in the center lane of Route 30 eastbound. Unit No. 2 was traveling east in the left lane of Route 30. Unit No. 3 was stopped in a trafficway on the southern side of Route 30. Witness No. 1 was traveling behind unit No. 2, and Kegler moved her vehicle from the center lane, directly in the path of unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1 in the left lane of Route 30. After impact, unit No. 1 struck unit No. 3. Kegler sustained a moderate injury. The drivers of unit No. 2 and unit No. 3 were uninjured. All vehicles sustained disabling damage.
