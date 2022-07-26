Harassment charges filed

State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges against two known Mount Pleasant residents following an altercation July 14 at 1:03 p.m. at a location along High Street in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, troopers responded for a report of an inactive domestic that was both verbal and physical. Both parties related that the argument began verbally but quickly escalated into a brief scuffle. No injuries were observed or reported. Both parties were charged with harassment. Parties involved were a 30-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, both of Mount Pleasant.