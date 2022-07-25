Scammer steals nearly $1,600 from Walmart
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say ran a common scam on a Delmont Walmart cashier July 18. The person was able to steal $1,598.75 in a quick change scam. The act involves paying for a cheap item with a large bill then confusing the cashier into handing over the change from the initial purchase along with other money from the drawer. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the theft should contact the Kiski Valley PSP barracks.
