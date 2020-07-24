State police at Greensburg report a package containing a bottle of 90 pills of pain medication was delivered to the wrong address in Sewickley Township around July 15. Police determined after further investigation that the package was opened, but no medication was missing and the package was eventually returned to the mail carrier.
State police at Greensburg report police were called to a home on Charles Houck Road in Unity Township to investigate a report that a 14-year-old girl was having ongoing issues with an unknown male suspect on the social media platform Snapchat between June 2 and July 3.
