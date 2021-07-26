State police at Greensburg report one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 12:35 a.m. July 13, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2012 Kia Sorento, driven by Kelly M. Fox Jr, 48, of Kittanning, and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Jennifer A. Max in, 43, of North Huntingdon, collided in the left lane of Route 30 just east of BlackBerry Road. Kelly was cited after the accident with speeding. Kelly was transported by ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital for a suspected minor injury, according to the report.
State police at Greensburg report a one-vehicle crash occurred at 2:39 p.m. on Whigham Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2014 Nissan Murano, driven by Rachael R. Marks, 21, of Greensburg, drifted off the roadway and crashed. The police reported minor injuries to Marks.
